Locust Lane Physical Education teacher honored with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation are proud to honor educators and staff in the ECASD with the Golden Apple awards. Bob Johnson, a physical education teacher who has spent the past three decades at Locust Lane Elementary school is the school’s recipient in 2022. Johnson, who recently returned to work after missing several weeks after hip surgery says he’s thrilled to be back with the Leopards.

“35 years ago I think I picked the best job in the world. I get to come in and play with kids and teach kids in an active setting where they get to move and I get to move. It’s never the same thing daily and 30 years later I still look forward to coming to work. A school like Locust Lane has a tremendous staff and we’re really a team here and so I just appreciate the team efforts I school puts in,” says Johnson.

A past Golden Apple award recipient at Locust Lane, Mike Peplinski says Mr. Johnson is an instructor that inspires a love of movement and play to his students.

“The command that he has in his classroom, his voice has them freeze or his voice has them doing what he asks them and they respond because they respect him and respect what he’s done for them all the way through their school career here. It’s great to have Phy Ed and it’s great to have someone like Bob in that position for such a long period of time with Locust Lane students,” says Peplinski.

Bob Johnson and Locust Lane Elementary will split $1,000 in grant funding from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Mr. Johnson will be honored at the Golden Apple award banquet on April 14th.

