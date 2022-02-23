Advertisement

Marcon announces candidacy for Chippewa County Sheriff

So far, three people have announced their candidacy after Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk decided to...
So far, three people have announced their candidacy after Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk decided to retire at the end of his term.(WEAU)
By WEAU STAFF
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Another candidate is entering the race for Chippewa County Sheriff.

So far, three people have announced their candidacy after Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk decided to retire at the end of his term.

Dan Marcon announced his candidacy Wednesday at the business he owns in Lake Hallie, Marc-On Shooting Range and Training Center. He spent several years as a personal protection officer across North America before coming back to the Chippewa Valley. He also worked in the Stanley Corrections Facility.

Marcon says communication is the most powerful weapon when dealing with crime, not use of force.

“What qualifies me; one love for country, love for state, and love for county. I own a business, a large business in Chippewa county that has to do with two way and I don’t want anything to hinder that as my family life style and many people in the valley Eau Claire, Chippewa, Rusk, Sawyer, Washburn, all those counties, that I help out,” Macron said.

A new Chippewa County Sheriff will be elected in November.

