Mayo Clinic building new 70-bed hospital in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic in La Crosse is building a new hospital. Announcing Tuesday, the facility will replace the current one off West Avenue South.

The new structure will be six floors and have 70 beds. Construction includes a surgical and procedural floor, 30-percent larger patient rooms, endoscopy suites, a flexible ICU unit, a new family birth center and more.

The project has been in the works for years and is the first step of a beautification plan for the La Crosse campus that will update buildings, create more green space and greater connectivity for the community.

This first phase is achieving several goals for Mayo Clinic.

“The new hospital will reflect our primary value-- the needs of the patient come first. [It also reflects] the rich history in the Coulee Region by enhancing our ability to provide cutting edge and innovative Mayo Clinic care,” said Dr. Paul Mueller, the Mayo Clinic Regional Vice President.

“How healthcare is delivered today is rapidly changing and this new hospital is going to be a reflection of those ever changing needs,” added Michael Morrey, the Regional Chair of Administration for Mayo Clinic. “It’s going to be equipped with the latest technology including telehealth, artificial intelligence, and automation.”

Mayo is also expanding its Mankato, MN hospital. That project includes a three-floor vertical expansion atop the ER, cancer center and specialty clinic.

The two hospitals will cost around $353 million. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring at both locations with a completion date in 2024.

