Measure gives Wisconsin Legislature power over federal money

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The power to spend federal money sent to Wisconsin would be taken away from the governor and given to the Legislature under a Republican-sponsored constitutional amendment up for approval in the state Assembly.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can’t veto the amendment.

Once passed by the Assembly on Wednesday, the full Legislature would have to approve it again next session before it would be put on a statewide ballot for voter consideration as soon as 2023.

The proposal would apply to all federal money that comes into Wisconsin, not just the money targeting coronavirus relief efforts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

