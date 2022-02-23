Advertisement

Natural Resources Board adopts PFAS standards for drinking, surface waters

PFAS is considered a ‘forever chemical’ but there are ways to limit it.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources policy board has adopted Wisconsin’s first limits on so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking and surface water.

The board voted 6-1 on Wednesday to set the limits for PFAS chemicals in drinking water at 70 parts per trillion and 8 ppt for most surface waters that can support fish.

The board scrapped a proposal to set PFAS limits at 20 ppt in groundwater, citing what board member Bill Bruins called “astronomical” costs to replace wells and install treatment equipment at water utilities.

PFAS are widely used in cookware and fire-fighting foam and may be linked to a number of health problems in humans and animals. The chemicals have been found in a host of Wisconsin communities.

