Advertisement

Onalaska artist hits the big time

You can see Hanson perform her latest single, “Girls in Line for the Bathroom.”
You can see Hanson perform her latest single, “Girls in Line for the Bathroom.”(Courtesy: Jack Steindorf)
By WEAU STAFF
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin artist Carlie Hanson is taking her career to national television.

21-year-old Onalaska native is promoting her debut album with an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show. Hanson says her music is about what it is like to be a 20-year-old during quarantine, and what it’s like to move away from family.

Hanson describes her style as a musical melting pot.

“It’s definitely pop music with a lot of rock influence and I think hip-hop too. I grew up listening to a bunch of different things, you know my mom would play Tracy Chapman, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Disturbed, and then my sister would play Avril Lavigne, and Destiny’s Child, so I was always listening to a bunch of different styles of music growing up and I think you can tell that my music isn’t just one thing, I think it’s a bunch of different things,” Hanson said.

You can see Hanson perform her latest single, “Girls in Line for the Bathroom.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post
Active weather alerts through Tuesday night
Second round of winter weather arrives, heavily impacting travel
Rooney served Chippewa County a Notice of Claims over stray bullets from a nearby gun range
Chippewa County served Notice of Claims over stray bullets from gun range
Woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Gateway Area Council
Scouting fundraiser brings Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer to Coulee Region
Gundersen Tri-County
Gundersen Tri-County breaks ground on new Whitehall hospital
A proposed law is expected to soon be re-introduced in the Kentucky legislature that would...
Assembly passes bill protecting gun makers from lawsuits
U.S. Capitol
Wisconsin Senate rejects, then passes, call for term limits