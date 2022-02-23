Onalaska artist hits the big time

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin artist Carlie Hanson is taking her career to national television.

21-year-old Onalaska native is promoting her debut album with an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show. Hanson says her music is about what it is like to be a 20-year-old during quarantine, and what it’s like to move away from family.

Hanson describes her style as a musical melting pot.

“It’s definitely pop music with a lot of rock influence and I think hip-hop too. I grew up listening to a bunch of different things, you know my mom would play Tracy Chapman, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Disturbed, and then my sister would play Avril Lavigne, and Destiny’s Child, so I was always listening to a bunch of different styles of music growing up and I think you can tell that my music isn’t just one thing, I think it’s a bunch of different things,” Hanson said.

You can see Hanson perform her latest single, “Girls in Line for the Bathroom.”

