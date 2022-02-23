Republican voting changes taken up by Wisconsin Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is voting on a package of Republican-authored voting changes introduced after former President Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, measures that minority Democrats don’t have the votes to stop but that Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto.

The Senate took them up on Tuesday. Republicans don’t have enough votes to override an Evers veto, making the votes this week largely about providing campaign fodder heading into November.

The Democratic governor is up for reelection in November and is being challenged by Republicans who want to overhaul election administration and who have questioned President Joe Biden’s win in the state.

