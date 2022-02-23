Sarah Nelson Memorial Pancake Breakfast

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Nelson took on an active role in Eau Claire County 4-H and the Older Youth Council, and was a cancer survivor of treatment for a Wilm’s Tumor, which is pediatric kidney cancer.

She was very involved personally in Relay-for-Life.

When in OYC, she “challenged” OYC to create a Team and raise money for the event.

After Sarah passed away in 2003 at age 17, the OYC started Sarah’s Team and raised money through a pancake breakfast fundraiser.

This will be the 19th year we are hosting the event and have donated over $55,000 to Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

Since the Eau Claire Chapter is no longer active and the Older Youth Council voted to keep the money local we will be splitting the proceeds between Joshua’s Camp in Altoona for child cancer patients and Trinity Equestrian Center for therapy, mentoring, and other services.

This year the Pancake Breakfast will be held on Sunday, February 27th from 8:00 AM to noon at the Pleasant Valley Community Center.

It is $8 for an adult, $5 for children, and kids four and under are free.

This year there is an option for drive through in addition to the normal dive in option.

Older Youth Council president Beth Berger talks about the event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.