Scouting fundraiser brings Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer to Coulee Region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual fundraiser is providing much-needed support to scouting programs in the Coulee Region.

The Gateway Area Council offers programming to more than 1,000 scouts across a nine-county service area.

Scout Executive Joe Carlson says scouting in the region is kept afloat by fundraising, and no single event raises more money than the Golden Eagle Fundraising Dinner.

“All money generated tonight stays local, so it helps us provide really strong support for our different scout programs,” Carlson explained. “Those are dollars we can invest in marketing, or direct support for our different scouting volunteers, keeping the cost to access our scout programs low for families, and then also upkeep and maintenance on Camp Decorah.”

The 19th annual event returned in-person this year after a virtual fundraiser was held in 2021.

Carlson says the council likes to bring in a featured speaker from the sports world each year.

The guest of honor for the 2022 event was Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Frank Winters.

“I was in Wisconsin for a long time playing in Green Bay, so it’s always good to give back to the communities that supported us throughout the years in Green Bay,” Winters said.

Winters believes scouting programs provide important structure for youth.

“When I grew up as a kid, the more things you did, the less chance you had to get in trouble on the streets,” Winters recalled. “It’s a great thing for these kids, I think it’s awesome what scouting does for them.”

Carlson echoes that sentiment, adding scouting programs build character.

“We’re really excited that we have strong scouting in our region, and it provides a lot of really good experiences for young people, a chance to grow in their leadership and life skills,” Carlson said. “It’s a chance to really develop a culture of service in those young people in terms of giving back to their own communities, finding ways to be involved in their community, and really share all the different skills and talents that make our area a more vibrant place.”

Additional fundraisers will be held throughout the year by the Gateway Area Council to support Coulee Region scouting.

