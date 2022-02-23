Taking a bite out of local hunger: Empty Bowls 2022 fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re looking for a way to help Feed My People Food Bank take a bite out of hunger this March, now’s your chance.

The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser returns March 1-3 to Feed My People in a hybrid three-day event.

Each bowl ticket purchase supports the hunger relief mission of FMP and includes an exclusive soup recipe, locally sourced secret soup ingredient, access to a Pablo Center production of the soup being made, and a locally handcrafted bowl.

“One hundred percent of the funds will go towards programming, for our kids, for our seniors for families in need, and I know that buying one bowl box may not seem like a lot but collectively when we add this all together the impact is great and it will be many many meals that we’re able to provide because of this fundraiser,” says Feed My People assistant director Suzanne Becker. “So we invite everybody to get a ticket, watch the video have a little fun with it and know that you’re making a difference at the same time.”

Pablo Center executive director Jason Jon Anderson says the collaboration between the two nonprofits was a no-brainer, and if people struggle with hunger or homelessness, they can’t create or enjoy art. This is a way to elevate both.

“When you think of this event specifically, they have clay handmade bowls which is part of our visual arts collaboration,” Anderson starts. “When you think of culinary arts you think, it’s the actual food that goes inside of those bowls, then we think of the hierarchy of what our people actually need here in the community and if you have unhoused, unfed individuals, they’re really not going to be in touch with the creative arts until you can take care of those basic needs and requirements.”

Choose the drive-thru option March 2 to pick up a randomly selected gift box, or a choose-your-own-bowl experience option March 1 & 3.

To purchase tickets and for more information on the 3-day event see here .

