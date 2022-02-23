Tomah Health to reopen Urgent Care facility in March

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -Tomah Health is announcing plans to reopen its Urgent Care facility beginning March 1.

Emergency Services Director, Suzanne Downing, says a decline in patient volumes in the hospital’s Emergency Department is allowing for the Urgent Care to reopen.

“We seem to be through the latest wave of COVID and the department is in a position to offer the service again,” Downing said. “It’s important for the community to have access to quality health care, so we feel this enables more community members to seek care with us when they need it. We are very excited to be able to reopen.”

The release by Tomah Health says Urgent Care at Tomah Health was suspended Jan. 1 due to high patient demand, partially caused by large numbers of COVID-19 patient visits. At the time, Tomah Health says the hospital’s Emergency Department was seeing more than 90 patients a day.

“Things have settled down somewhat,” Downing said. “We are still seeing above average numbers for this time of the year; however we are now in a place where we can accommodate those patients.”

Downing says Urgent Care will be available Monday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. In addition, the availability on Saturday and Sunday as well as holidays is from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Downing says patients with minor injuries or illnesses can also be seen at the hospital’s Warrens Clinic, Monday- Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Patients can schedule an appointment by contacting the Warrens Clinic located just off Interstate 94 on County Highway EW at 101 Unity Drive at 377-8792.

