Advertisement

Tomah Health to reopen Urgent Care facility in March

Emergency Services Director, Suzanne Downing, said a decline in patient volumes in the...
Emergency Services Director, Suzanne Downing, said a decline in patient volumes in the hospital’s Emergency Department is allowing for the Urgent Care to reopen.(COURTESY: TOMAH HEALTH)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -Tomah Health is announcing plans to reopen its Urgent Care facility beginning March 1.

Emergency Services Director, Suzanne Downing, says a decline in patient volumes in the hospital’s Emergency Department is allowing for the Urgent Care to reopen.

“We seem to be through the latest wave of COVID and the department is in a position to offer the service again,” Downing said. “It’s important for the community to have access to quality health care, so we feel this enables more community members to seek care with us when they need it. We are very excited to be able to reopen.”

The release by Tomah Health says Urgent Care at Tomah Health was suspended Jan. 1 due to high patient demand, partially caused by large numbers of COVID-19 patient visits. At the time, Tomah Health says the hospital’s Emergency Department was seeing more than 90 patients a day.

“Things have settled down somewhat,” Downing said. “We are still seeing above average numbers for this time of the year; however we are now in a place where we can accommodate those patients.”

Downing says Urgent Care will be available Monday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. In addition, the availability on Saturday and Sunday as well as holidays is from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Downing says patients with minor injuries or illnesses can also be seen at the hospital’s Warrens Clinic, Monday- Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Patients can schedule an appointment by contacting the Warrens Clinic located just off Interstate 94 on County Highway EW at 101 Unity Drive at 377-8792.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post
Active weather alerts through Tuesday night
Second round of winter weather arrives, heavily impacting travel
Rooney served Chippewa County a Notice of Claims over stray bullets from a nearby gun range
Chippewa County served Notice of Claims over stray bullets from gun range
Woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022

Latest News

PFAS is considered a ‘forever chemical’ but there are ways to limit it.
Natural Resources Board adopts PFAS standards for drinking, surface waters
File Image | AP Photo
Assembly passes bill raising age for tobacco, vaping to 21
Assembly passes making it felony to threaten health workers
COVID Collapse: Case average falls below 1,000; a 90% drop in 1 month