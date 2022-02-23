Advertisement

‘Twosday’ brings twins to a couple after nearly 2 days in labor

A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor. (Source: KYW, GERRITY FAMILY, CNN)
By Stephanie Sthal
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KYW) – A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor.

Katie and Ryan Gerrity wanted to deliver on Feb. 22, 2022, but the hospital was booked so the induction process started on Feb. 20.

Katie said she was in labor for 43 hours before ultimately delivering the twins at 4:02 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022 – the day they had hoped for.

“I think it’s really awesome and it’s a good story to tell when they get older and a really awesome birthday for them to have,” she said.

Baby Addison was born at 6.5 lbs. while her sister Rylee weighed just under 4 lbs. and is in the NICU.

Katie says twins run in her family. She and her twin brother were born in 1988 and two of her cousins also gave birth to twins.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post
Active weather alerts through Tuesday night
Second round of winter weather arrives, heavily impacting travel
Woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022
Rooney served Chippewa County a Notice of Claims over stray bullets from a nearby gun range
Chippewa County served Notice of Claims over stray bullets from gun range

Latest News

EMPTY BOWLS #2
EMPTY BOWLS #2
EMPTY BOWLS #3
EMPTY BOWLS #3
EMPTY BOWLS #1
EMPTY BOWLS #1
The 2022 Empty Bowls campaign features locally handcrafted bowls guests can take home.
Taking a bite out of local hunger: Empty Bowls 2022 fundraiser
A home was damaged in an area where recent shelling has been reported.
Shell strikes home in Ukraine's Donbas region