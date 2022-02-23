Universities focus on creating equitable campus environments

LA CROSSE. (WEAU) - Coulee Region universities are working to apply the themes of Black History Month year-round.

The month of February is a time to recognize the contributions African Americans have made across the nation.

Viterbo University wants those contributions to continue, so faculty are trying to create a more equitable campus environment for all students.

The school’s Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Marlene De La Cruz-Guzman is working to build enduring equity standards that will shape the university for years to come.

“We have had trainings, but they’re one-off or very short-term trainings,” Cruz-Guzman explained. “We’re looking at significant programming, leadership training, institutes, workshops, and that will start in the summer and fall, and that will be geared towards providing a long-term vision of what D-E-I learning looks like.”

Cruz-Guzman says the entire Viterbo community needs to be involved in the planning process.

“We often say that diversity, equity, and inclusion is everyone’s job, which ends up meaning it’s no one’s job,” Cruz-Guzman expressed. “We’re looking at different divisions, schools, colleges, and saying what do you need to do, how do we help you to do this better.”

“We need to focus on diversity, and equity, and inclusion in a way that is not a standard workshop or program being created for you, but rather one that you’re creating based on your needs, your wants, where your staff, and faculty, and students need to grow,” Cruz-Guzman added.

Across the border in Winona, Dr. Jonathan Locust is very familiar with equity goals.

As Winona State’s Associate Vice President of Equity and Inclusive Excellence, Locust helped create 15 objectives to provide equal opportunities to all students.

“Our goal is to essentially make sure that regardless of what you look like, how you identify, that you have the same chances of graduating as everybody else,” Locust said.

Locust hopes those goals turn the tide for groups of people who have historically struggled at Winona State.

“Our lowest graduation rates are with African American males,” Locust detailed. “It’s not because they get in trouble, and it’s not even because their grades are bad, they run out of money, so we have things like our wealth building series, our George Floyd scholarship.”

Many of the objectives involve having open discussions across the campus community about racism and cultural differences.

“That’s one of the things we’ve been focusing on is ways to strategically bring people together without a lot of the noise,” Locust said.

There are specific outcomes that Locust and Winona State will be monitoring to see if the goals fulfill their intended purpose.

“People who are in a lower social economic bracket being able to graduate at the same rate as people who are more financially well off, students of color being able to graduate at the same rate as white folks, and then people whose guardians or parents did not go to college having the same opportunity to graduate as those who did,” Locust listed.

Winona State will also be creating a Bias Response Team so students have a specific resource when experiencing an incident of prejudice.

