Wisconsin Assembly OKs breaking up Milwaukee public school district

Milwaukee school bus
Milwaukee school bus((Source: WITI/Tribune/CNN))
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a Republican-backed bill that would break up the state’s largest public school district in Milwaukee into up to eight smaller districts, a move critics say will not guarantee better outcomes for struggling students.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote Tuesday. It goes next to the state Senate.

Even if passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already signaled he will veto the measure.

Another bill the Assembly was set to take up Tuesday evening would remove income limits and enrollment caps on the private school voucher program. And a third would allow students to opt out of any mask-wearing requirement.

