Wisconsin Senate rejects, then passes, call for term limits

U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans joined with Democrats in the Wisconsin Senate late Tuesday night in what at first was a rejection of a GOP-authored resolution calling for a Constitutional convention to consider a term limits amendment for members of Congress.

But then Republican Sen. Alberta Darling decided to change her vote, giving the measure the 17th vote needed to pass. Darling was allowed to change her vote over objections from Democrats who said Senate rules did not allow the move.

The Senate initially voted 17-16 against adopting the term limits resolution just before midnight.

On the next vote, right at midnight, the Senate voted 17-15 to pass the resolution.

