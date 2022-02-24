150 Wisconsin National Guard members currently deployed in Eastern Europe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin National Guard confirmed Thursday that its troops have not received orders directing them to mobilize in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Approximately 150 of soldiers from the 107th Maintenance Company, however, remain in eastern Europe as part of a deployment that left for the region last summer. The company is based in Sparta, with detachments in Viroqua and in Camp Ripley, Minnesota.

At the time of their departure, the National Guard indicated they would head to Poland, Lithuania, and Romania, as well as other NATO locations. While those countries are not far from the fighting, President Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated he does not want to interject U.S. forces into the conflict.

On Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda declared a state of emergency in the Baltic country in response to the Russian attacking Ukraine.

The 107th left for Europe at the end of May last year as part of Operation Atlantic Reserve. At the time, the Wisconsin National Guard described it as a “planned multinational joint exercise, Defender-Europe 2021.” This is their first overseas deployment since Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, in 1990 and 1991, when U.S. and allied forces drove Iraq out of Kuwait. They were also mobilized in 2003 as part of the Global War on Terror and again recently to help battle the pandemic.

During their farewell ceremony, the unit’s commander Capt. Shawn Smith told his troops as the finest logisticians in the Wisconsin National Guard and that he was honored to stand before them, according to a statement from the Guard about the ceremony.

“I’m so proud to lead such a great group of Soldiers who have worked so hard to get us here and are putting home life responsibilities on hold to serve their country and build partnerships with our NATO allies,” Smith said.

Wisconsin National Guard spokesperson Maj. Joe Trovato said Thursday that deployments usually last for a year, and, while they do not release specific timelines, he added that they are expected to be back in Wisconsin this spring.

