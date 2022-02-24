Advertisement

150 Wisconsin National Guard members currently deployed in Eastern Europe

Capt. Shawn Smith, commander of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 107th Maintenance Company,...
Capt. Shawn Smith, commander of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 107th Maintenance Company, and unit 1st Sgt. Craig Twinde case the unit guidon — signifying the unit is temporarily leaving the command and control of the Wisconsin Army National Guard — during a formal sendoff ceremony at Sparta Memorial Field in Sparta, Wis., May 29.(Vaughn R. Larson | Wisconsin Department of Military)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin National Guard confirmed Thursday that its troops have not received orders directing them to mobilize in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Approximately 150 of soldiers from the 107th Maintenance Company, however, remain in eastern Europe as part of a deployment that left for the region last summer. The company is based in Sparta, with detachments in Viroqua and in Camp Ripley, Minnesota.

At the time of their departure, the National Guard indicated they would head to Poland, Lithuania, and Romania, as well as other NATO locations. While those countries are not far from the fighting, President Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated he does not want to interject U.S. forces into the conflict.

On Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda declared a state of emergency in the Baltic country in response to the Russian attacking Ukraine.

The 107th left for Europe at the end of May last year as part of Operation Atlantic Reserve. At the time, the Wisconsin National Guard described it as a “planned multinational joint exercise, Defender-Europe 2021.” This is their first overseas deployment since Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, in 1990 and 1991, when U.S. and allied forces drove Iraq out of Kuwait. They were also mobilized in 2003 as part of the Global War on Terror and again recently to help battle the pandemic.

During their farewell ceremony, the unit’s commander Capt. Shawn Smith told his troops as the finest logisticians in the Wisconsin National Guard and that he was honored to stand before them, according to a statement from the Guard about the ceremony.

“I’m so proud to lead such a great group of Soldiers who have worked so hard to get us here and are putting home life responsibilities on hold to serve their country and build partnerships with our NATO allies,” Smith said.

Wisconsin National Guard spokesperson Maj. Joe Trovato said Thursday that deployments usually last for a year, and, while they do not release specific timelines, he added that they are expected to be back in Wisconsin this spring.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rooney served Chippewa County a Notice of Claims over stray bullets from a nearby gun range
Chippewa County served Notice of Claims over stray bullets from gun range
La Crosse police has confirmed this incident is not in conjunction with Hamud Faal, a person...
Authorities find body in Black River, not yet identified
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
You can see Hanson perform her latest single, “Girls in Line for the Bathroom.”
Onalaska artist hits the big time
crime scene tape
Superior officer involved in running over person lying on the road put on leave, WI DOJ releases additional information on the incident

Latest News

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Death of Milwaukee man in police custody investigated
Assembly set to OK mandatory jail time for shoplifters
Event organizers are gearing up to host thousands of people on Lake Chetek for the annual...
Winter Fest off to the races on Lake Chetek
CHETEK WINTER FEST #3
WINTER FEST #3