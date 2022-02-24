Area hospitals using COVID pills, officials say vaccination best option

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While the latest COVID-19 wave is starting to diminish, people are still getting sick.

Unlike previous COVID outbreaks, people can now take a pill and greatly reduce their risk of being hospitalized.

Marshfield Clinic pharmacist Steve Bartig has been dispensing Paxlovid to patients. The FDA gave the Pfizer pill Emergency Use Authorization in late Dec. 2021.

“It’s used in patients who are positive and also have risk factors that may lead to hospitalization and severe disease and death,” he said.

Like monoclonal antibody treatments, Bartig said Paxlovid only works in the virus’ early stages. It won’t save someone’s life if they are already on a ventilator.

“It would be something that you would take at home,” he said. “You can get it from a pharmacy, take it home and administer it at home.”

Patients take six pills per day for five days. Three each morning and evening.

The drug works by stopping the virus from replicating.

Though Bartig said studies show Paxlovid reduces hospitalization by 80 to 85 percent, supply is limited.

Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the best option to protect oneself is vaccination.

“When it comes to training our bodies how to recognized COVID and get our immune system prepped for that, the vaccine is the safest way to be able to do that,” she said.

While the health department does not track the use of Paxlovid and other COVID-19 pills, Boerner said the pill and other early treatments help keep the health care system afloat during a virus wave.

“As we experienced in previous waves and most recently in the Omicron wave, it is scary and a real possibility to overwhelm our hospital systems,” she said. “So anything we can do when it comes to prevention and treatment when it comes to prevent straining that so important hospital system, that’s something for us to really pay attention to.”

Bartig said research done so far on Paxlovid shows it has very few side effects.

