Authorities find body in Black River, not yet identified

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A body has been recovered from Black River in La Crosse and authorities have not yet identified the person.

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on Feb. 23 at 3:47 p.m., La Crosse Police and La Crosse Fire responded to the area of 518 Logan Street for a single set of footprints on the ice that appeared to walk out to the open water around the boathouses on the Black River, however, no footsteps returned.

According to the City of La Crosse, authorities found a person that was dead in the open water near the footprints. La Crosse Police is working to identify the person. La Crosse police has confirmed this incident is not in conjunction with Hamud Faal, a person who was reported missing earlier this week.

The release says both incidents are under currently under investigation. The City of La Crosse asks that if you have information relating to either incident, that you call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575. You can also contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 . You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

