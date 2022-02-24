Advertisement

Authorities find body in Black River, not yet identified

La Crosse police has confirmed this incident is not in conjunction with Hamud Faal, a person...
La Crosse police has confirmed this incident is not in conjunction with Hamud Faal, a person who was reported missing earlier in the week.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A body has been recovered from Black River in La Crosse and authorities have not yet identified the person.

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on Feb. 23 at 3:47 p.m., La Crosse Police and La Crosse Fire responded to the area of 518 Logan Street for a single set of footprints on the ice that appeared to walk out to the open water around the boathouses on the Black River, however, no footsteps returned.

According to the City of La Crosse, authorities found a person that was dead in the open water near the footprints. La Crosse Police is working to identify the person. La Crosse police has confirmed this incident is not in conjunction with Hamud Faal, a person who was reported missing earlier this week.

The release says both incidents are under currently under investigation. The City of La Crosse asks that if you have information relating to either incident, that you call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575. You can also contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 . You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post
Active weather alerts through Tuesday night
Second round of winter weather arrives, heavily impacting travel
Rooney served Chippewa County a Notice of Claims over stray bullets from a nearby gun range
Chippewa County served Notice of Claims over stray bullets from gun range
Woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022

Latest News

Raising Money for Scout Programs
Raising Money for Scout Programs
Area Hospitals Using COVID-19 Pills
Area Hospitals Using COVID-19 Pills, Officials Say Vaccination is Best Option
On Wednesday a detective with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced his candidacy...
Henning announces candidacy for Eau Claire County Sheriff
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR