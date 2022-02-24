Death of Milwaukee man in police custody investigated
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An autopsy Thursday could reveal more about what caused the death of a 20-year-old Milwaukee man who was in police custody.
Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the man was pulled over for a traffic violation about 2 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Norman says shortly before 6 p.m., an officer at the District 5 police station where the man had been booked discovered he was in need of medical attention. Life-saving measures were taken, but the man later died.
Three Milwaukee police officers have been placed on standard administrative duty.
