Advertisement

Death of Milwaukee man in police custody investigated

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An autopsy Thursday could reveal more about what caused the death of a 20-year-old Milwaukee man who was in police custody.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the man was pulled over for a traffic violation about 2 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Norman says shortly before 6 p.m., an officer at the District 5 police station where the man had been booked discovered he was in need of medical attention. Life-saving measures were taken, but the man later died.

Three Milwaukee police officers have been placed on standard administrative duty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rooney served Chippewa County a Notice of Claims over stray bullets from a nearby gun range
Chippewa County served Notice of Claims over stray bullets from gun range
La Crosse police has confirmed this incident is not in conjunction with Hamud Faal, a person...
Authorities find body in Black River, not yet identified
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
You can see Hanson perform her latest single, “Girls in Line for the Bathroom.”
Onalaska artist hits the big time
crime scene tape
Superior officer involved in running over person lying on the road put on leave, WI DOJ releases additional information on the incident

Latest News

Capt. Shawn Smith, commander of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 107th Maintenance Company,...
150 Wisconsin National Guard members currently deployed in Eastern Europe
Assembly set to OK mandatory jail time for shoplifters
Event organizers are gearing up to host thousands of people on Lake Chetek for the annual...
Winter Fest off to the races on Lake Chetek
CHETEK WINTER FEST #3
WINTER FEST #3