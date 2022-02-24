Eau Claire man found guilty in Thanksgiving Day 2020 homicide case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man is found guilty in a homicide case, occurring Thanksgiving Day 2020.

In Nov. 2020 police responded to the 600 block of Franklin Street where they found a witness covered in blood and a unresponsive man. Witnesses claimed Kelly Weiberg of Eau Claire had stabbed the victim.

Weiberg later admitted to being intoxicated and using a knife against a man.

ECPD says on Dec. 3, 2020 they were informed that the victim, 37-year-old Travis Smith of Laurel, Indiana, had died.

52-year-old Kelly Weiberg is found guilty of homicide.

According to Court documents, Count 1 is amended to: homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, repeater.

Weiberg will have a sentence hearing Feb. 24.

