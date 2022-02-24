La Crosse motel to serve as temporary housing solution for the homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - City officials are forming a new plan to assist La Crosse’s homeless community.

$700,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was used to rent out the Econo Lodge through March, providing a temporary place for unsheltered people to live while they worked to secure housing.

The arrangement is nearing its end, so the City Council this week approved the purchase of the Maple Grove Motel to serve a similar function as the Econo Lodge.

The motel will be a place for homeless people to stay while receiving treatment services for mental health difficulties, addiction, and other needs as they arise.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds intends for that arrangement to last a few years before the site is utilized in a different manner.

“It’s something that in the future, when we’re done with this temporary bridge housing solution, we can turn that into a multi-family housing development,” Reynolds explained.

The City used $1.5 million in ARPA money to purchase the motel, a portion of which will add to the motel’s capacity.

“The motel rooms are set up to hold 32 people, so that’s a starting point,” Homeless Services Coordinator Brian Sampson said. “The City Council gave us funding approval to start looking at bridge homes on the property as well.”

Bridge homes are small, 100 square foot shelters with beds, heating, and air conditioning.

The units would not have plumbing, so the City is planning to build a shower facility and restrooms on the site.

Houska Park was designated as a campground by the Parks Board of Commissioners last week, and will be an additional option for homeless people to gather.

“This would be at least a place where people can go where they can stay, just kind of like last year,” Reynolds said. “They can stay without getting shuffled around.”

The City may need to use that option as soon as April 1, as the motel is not expected to be ready for service by then.

Once it is ready, it won’t be managed by the City, rather a service agency such as Karuna Housing, which is the lead agency at the Econo Lodge.

Reynolds is hoping for additional assistance as the full plan for Maple Grove takes shape.

“This is not something that the City can take on alone,” Reynolds expressed. “I’m going to be looking for community partners to help us, not only with whatever we’re doing with homelessness at the Maple Grove Motel, but throughout the community on an ongoing basis.”

The Chamber of Commerce building was originally intended for the bridge housing project, but Chamber leaders went with a different offer.

Reynolds expects the motel to be up and running by next winter at the very latest.

An extension of the Econo Lodge contract is being discussed to bridge the gap until the Maple Grove Motel is ready.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.