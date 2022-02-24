La Crosse Police identify person found dead Wednesday in Black River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is identified after being found dead in the Black River on Wednesday afternoon.

La Crosse Police said the body of 27-year-old Dayton Anderson-Teece was found in the water Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. near the boathouses on the 500 block of Logan Street in La Crosse near Black River Beach.

The La Crosse Police Department said in a release that a single set of footsteps were found walking out on the ice towards open water, but no footsteps returned.

The death is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 608-782-7575 or anonymously with the La Crosse Area Crimestoppers at 608-784-TIPS, online at p3tips.com/459 or on the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ with a mobile device.

