Man arrested for stealing from residents at assisted living facility while employed

Justin Reilley
Justin Reilley(COURTESY: VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Onalaska man was arrested for stealing financial information from residents at an assisted living facility while employed.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Justin Reilley was arrested Feb. 21 on multiple recommended counts of felony theft from residents at an assisted living facility. Authorities searched Reilley’s home and recovered stolen financial items.

The release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says that during an interview Reilley admitted that he took financial items from residents at the assisted living facility. The theft happened while Reilley was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the facility.

Reilley had a bond hearing Feb. 22 through the Vernon County Circuit Court. He was released on a $1,000.00 signature bond.

