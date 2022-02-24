Advertisement

Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a bivalent booster that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an omicron-specific vaccine and a bivalent vaccine, though FDA officials say it’s unclear whether an omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.

Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the U.S. since mid-January, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rooney served Chippewa County a Notice of Claims over stray bullets from a nearby gun range
Chippewa County served Notice of Claims over stray bullets from gun range
La Crosse police has confirmed this incident is not in conjunction with Hamud Faal, a person...
Authorities find body in Black River, not yet identified
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
You can see Hanson perform her latest single, “Girls in Line for the Bathroom.”
Onalaska artist hits the big time
crime scene tape
Superior officer involved in running over person lying on the road put on leave, WI DOJ releases additional information on the incident

Latest News

The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday,...
Markets whipsaw after Ukraine attack; stocks swing to gain
Less than 1/3 of Wisconsinites have received a booster shot
The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another...
Fewest Americans collecting unemployment aid since 1970
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World leaders move to hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war