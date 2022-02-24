Advertisement

Multiple road work projects in Eau Claire slated for 2022

Multiple road work projects are expected in Eau Claire this year.
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Replacing potentially lead service lines, repairing sidewalks and fixing roads are all part of improvement projects given the green light by the Eau Claire City Council.

The water lines underneath this block of Second Street on Eau Claire’s northside are nearly 100 years old.

Updating those pipes are part of the work Leah Ness, the interim engineering director, is hoping to do on this part of the road.

“The construction materials have changed since that time frame, so just making sure that we’re bringing up our utility systems to current day standards,” Ness said.

The proposal, given the go ahead by city council during Tuesday’s meeting, also calls for fixing the road.

Along with Second Street, parts of nearby Cedar, Maple and Folsom are also set to get updates and undergo reconstruction.

While these projects won’t require a detour, work on a road farther north is expected to impact travel.

“With the Jeffers Road Project, that project we’re expecting for full construction to be completed to be approximately five months worth of work,” Ness said.

Ness said it’s a project the city’s been wanting to do for some time.

“There’s a lot of pot holes on Jeffers Road-- a lot of cracking,” Ness said. “It’s a 24 foot roadway. There’s bicycle and pedestrian demand with the development that’s occurred on the north side.”

Before the city can begin its work, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has its own project on the left turn lanes of Jeffers Road at North Crossing.

“There can be a vehicle that’s coming through the intersection that gets shielded by those cars, so the project is going to move those left turn lanes out of the way of each other, so vehicles can see approaching traffic better as they’re waiting to make a left turn there,” said Jim Koenig, a project development supervisor with WisDOT.

Koening said the hope is to start that work in April.

WisDOT said the work on the intersection is not expected to impact North Crossing.

It will alert the public before the project begins.

The city hopes to start its work on Jeffers Road in July. That project might not be fully complete until 2023.

