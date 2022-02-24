Rep. Tom Tiffany announces Farm Act

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany announced a new piece of legislation Thursday.

It is the “Future Agriculture Retention and Management Act”, or “Farm Act” for short. Tiffany spoke at a news conference in Chippewa County Thursday. He says the Farm Act would eliminate energy tax incentives that help finance green energy sources such as solar panels or wind arrays.

Tiffany says this act will help farmers keep their land for agricultural production.

“It’s a farmland preservation bill. We are seeing some of the subsidies coming down for renewable energy projects that are starting to chew up a lot of our farm land and when you look at empty shelves on our grocery stores and stuff like that we don’t want to produce less agriculture, we want to produce more,” Rep. Tiffany said.

Tiffany says green energy subsidies could undermine rural communities, and they could cause long term food security issues.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.