WAGNER TAILS: Westley & Buttercup and Roza

BUFFALO AND CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Named after characters in The Princess Bride, Westley and Buttercup are fondly called the Lovebirds at the Buffalo County Humane Association.

These two were surrendered together when their owner moved to a nursing home and was no longer able to care for them. Westley and Buttercup are very bonded with each other, and must be adopted together from BCHA.

Westley has the black fur. He’s about two years old. He loves to explore. Buttercup is about one-year-old. She is more shy than her beau, but very gentle and easy-going when she feels safe. These two can usually be found snuggling together, or at least holding paws.

Westley and Buttercup are looking for a quiet home, and again, we can’t split these lovebirds up. These two must be adopted together. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

--

Here’s hoping the third time is the charm for Roza. She was previously featured in Wagner Tails in March and December of last year. This gal came to the Chippewa Humane Association as a stray in May 2020, and she’s been waiting for a new home ever since.

She is full of energy. She loves to play fetch, get belly rubs and eat treats. Roza also loves the company of people. However, she is reactive to other dogs and needs to be the only pet in her new home.

Roza needs a family with patience and a willingness to devote time to her training. This girl can light up a room with her smile. We just hope people will give her the chance to brighten up their life. Click HERE for an adoption application. You can call 715.861.5748 or email.

IF YOU’RE INTERESTED IN ADOPTING ROZA AT CHIPPEWA HUMANE, OR WESTLEY AND BUTTERCUP AT THE BUFFALO COUNTY HUMANE ASSOCIATION, YOU CAN FIND CONTACT INFORMATION ON W-E-A-U DOT COM SLASH WAGNER TAILS.

LET’S CREATE HAPPY TAILS TOGETHER!

{***OUTCUE: LET’S CREATE HAPPY TAILS TOGETHER.***}

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.