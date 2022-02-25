Advertisement

DHS works to extend Medicaid coverage for Wisconsin women after giving birth

Gov. Tony Evers also supports this coverage which would give new mothers Medicaid coverage for a total of 90 days
(Hu Chen (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that it would be requesting federal officials to extend Medicaid benefits by 30 days for new mothers.

Right now, state health officials explained women have insurance coverage for 60 days after the birth of their child.

If the application gets approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, this would mean that coverage for new mothers will end up being a total of 90 days. The DHS plans to submit their request to CMS later this year when they are finished with their public hearings and consultations.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers supports the extension.

“It is vital that after giving birth, mothers have the health care coverage they need so that they can get the care they need and, in turn, support our kids and keep them healthy, too,” Evers said.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake echoed Evers, saying health care is important to allow babies to have the best outcomes.

“Wisconsin’s children are our future, and we at DHS are committed to supporting healthy birth outcomes and eliminating racial and ethnic health disparities in our state,” Timberlake said.

The decision to extend coverage partially comes from a report that DHS compiled in 2017 which states that 41 percent of pregnant women had at least one medical risk factor associated with their pregnancy or possible birth defects. DHS also notes that there is added concern for Black mothers, who are five-times more likely to have their infants pass away compared to white mothers.

The Medicaid coverage that new mothers would continue to receive for 90 days include: postpartum care, family planning help, and behavioral health aid, and support for chronic conditions.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The semi truck slid through the median, went through a guardrail, and down hitting the bridge...
Crews working to remove semi after crash in Eau Claire County
Flambeau students protesting the removal of the district's 6-12 principal during their walkout...
Flambeau students stage walkout in support of principal
He was found guilty of possession of child pornography lifetime supervision of serious sex...
Eau Claire man found guilty of possessing child pornography
Justin Reilley
Man arrested for stealing from residents at assisted living facility while employed
Anthony Gonzalez
Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire

Latest News

SportScene 13 2/25/2022 PART 2
SportScene 13 2/25/2022 PART 1
SportScene 13 2/25/2022 PART 1
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/25/2022 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/25/2022 10 p.m.
bias
"The Bias Inside Us" Exhibit Comes to Eau Claire
"The Bias Inside Us" exhibit
“The Bias Inside Us” exhibit comes to Eau Claire