DHS works to extend Medicaid coverage for Wisconsin women after giving birth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that it would be requesting federal officials to extend Medicaid benefits by 30 days for new mothers.

Right now, state health officials explained women have insurance coverage for 60 days after the birth of their child.

If the application gets approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, this would mean that coverage for new mothers will end up being a total of 90 days. The DHS plans to submit their request to CMS later this year when they are finished with their public hearings and consultations.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers supports the extension.

“It is vital that after giving birth, mothers have the health care coverage they need so that they can get the care they need and, in turn, support our kids and keep them healthy, too,” Evers said.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake echoed Evers, saying health care is important to allow babies to have the best outcomes.

“Wisconsin’s children are our future, and we at DHS are committed to supporting healthy birth outcomes and eliminating racial and ethnic health disparities in our state,” Timberlake said.

The decision to extend coverage partially comes from a report that DHS compiled in 2017 which states that 41 percent of pregnant women had at least one medical risk factor associated with their pregnancy or possible birth defects. DHS also notes that there is added concern for Black mothers, who are five-times more likely to have their infants pass away compared to white mothers.

The Medicaid coverage that new mothers would continue to receive for 90 days include: postpartum care, family planning help, and behavioral health aid, and support for chronic conditions.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.