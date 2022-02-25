Eau Claire man found guilty of possessing child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man is found guilty of possessing child pornography.

According to Court documents, now 40-year-old Andrew Hayhoe was charged in March of 2020 with possession of child pornography lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders (repeater) and sex offender- identifies self incorrectly (repeater).

Hayhoe was found guilty of possession of child pornography lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders (repeater). The charge of sex offender- identifies self incorrectly (repeater) was dismissed and read in.

He is, however, additionally found guilty of felony bail jumping (repeater).

The criminal complaint says detectives searched a Facebook Messenger account which had contact with a person who identified themselves as 16. When asked if there would be any child pornography on his phone, Hayhoe told law enforcement “no.”

For the guilty charge of possession of child pornography lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders (repeater), the court ordered three years of initial confinement with 611 days credit and three years of extended supervision. Court orders lifetime supervision.

As for the felony bail jumping (repeater) charge, the court ordered 56 days jail with 191 days credit, provide DNA sample and pay surcharge, court costs.

