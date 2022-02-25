Advertisement

Eau Claire man found guilty of possessing child pornography

He was found guilty of possession of child pornography lifetime supervision of serious sex...
He was found guilty of possession of child pornography lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders (repeater).(WEAU)
By WEAU STAFF
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man is found guilty of possessing child pornography.

According to Court documents, now 40-year-old Andrew Hayhoe was charged in March of 2020 with possession of child pornography lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders (repeater) and sex offender- identifies self incorrectly (repeater).

Hayhoe was found guilty of possession of child pornography lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders (repeater). The charge of sex offender- identifies self incorrectly (repeater) was dismissed and read in.

He is, however, additionally found guilty of felony bail jumping (repeater).

The criminal complaint says detectives searched a Facebook Messenger account which had contact with a person who identified themselves as 16. When asked if there would be any child pornography on his phone, Hayhoe told law enforcement “no.”

For the guilty charge of possession of child pornography lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders (repeater), the court ordered three years of initial confinement with 611 days credit and three years of extended supervision. Court orders lifetime supervision.

As for the felony bail jumping (repeater) charge, the court ordered 56 days jail with 191 days credit, provide DNA sample and pay surcharge, court costs.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The semi truck slid through the median, went through a guardrail, and down hitting the bridge...
Crews working to remove semi after crash in Eau Claire County
Flambeau students protesting the removal of the district's 6-12 principal during their walkout...
Flambeau students stage walkout in support of principal
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Anthony Gonzalez
Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire

Latest News

UW Health offers tips to caregivers as anxiety in children continues to rise
The new vehicles, expected to start hitting the road in 2023, will have more room for packages,...
Union rallies outside Oshkosh Corp, demands postal trucks be built in Wisconsin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
In a major shift, Germany will send weapons to Ukraine
According to a release by the Augusta Police Department, on Feb. 20 Eau Claire County law...
Theft and burglary suspect in custody, about $400 in quarters recovered
SportScene 13 2/25/2022 PART 2