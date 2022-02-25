Green Bay man charged with stealing skid steer, OWI after neighborhood chase

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tyler Peschke was charged Friday with Thursday’s theft of a skid steer from Northland Mall which led to a low-speed pursuit in Appleton and Grand Chute.

Peschke, 37, was charged with his 4th OWI, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and attempting to flee or elude an officer. Police initially said he was from Appleton but the criminal complaint says his current address is in Green Bay.

The skid steer was reported stolen from the mall just after 7:30 A.M. The maintenance employee said he tried following the tracks. While police were looking at security videos, the maintenance worker said the skid steer was back and now driving behind the mall.

The skid steer spun around to avoid an approaching police car. When squad cars tried to block his exit, the skid steer drove on to the grass and headed into a residential area.

Police said the driver of the skid steer appeared to keep slumping over, so they called for an ambulance while they tried to stop him. The skid steer eventually headed down railroad tracks and then officers spotted it “doing doughnuts” in a field off N. Gillett St. Officers say they had to forcibly remove Peschke from the skid steer with the help of a police dog.

According the complaint, officers found a piece of tinfoil with a white, powdery substance in the cab of the skid steer after Peschke was taken into custody. Police said from their experience they believe this was cocaine but there wasn’t enough left to test.

It goes on to say Peschke’s eyes were bloodshot and he had difficulty keeping his eyes open, his speech was slurred, and while talking to a police officer “appeared to be nodding off.” Police received a search warrant to get a blood sample and are waiting for results of the blood test.

Article continues below the video

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Neighbors say they are baffled by the commotion. They told us first they thought it was a city worker making the rounds, but when it came around again they grew suspicious.

“At 7:30 I saw a skid steer driving down the street, and it was coming from Mason down Edmund, and I kind of did a double take because it was kind of unusual,” Jan Berg said.

“I had to wake up my nephew. Get up! Get up! You gotta see this!” Al Cascarano said.

“He was driving around the neighborhood here for probably a half hour,” Brian Walburn said.

People tell us they started running from window to window to get a better view as the skid steer make its way down their streets -- and eventually through their yards, leaving prominent tracks.

“I stood at the front window and all of a sudden police started driving down this way, that way, and I was like what is going on? I mean, we are talking a half dozen of them,” Cascarano said.

Viewer Sue Walbrun captured part of the wild morning on video and shared it with Action 2 News. Article continues below the video

“I’m guessing it was probably a full tank of gas and they’re not going to stop him until he gets stuck or runs out of gas,” Walburn said.

One witness told us the commotion made him late dropping off their kids at school.

”I rolled down my window to talk to one officer and I said, ‘I just saw him drive by my house,’ and he said yeah he’s loose right now. You can get out but you might not be able to get back in,” Cascarano said.

Another witness said the driver looked calm while driving and weaved through trees and around houses. At this time there are no reports of damage other than the tracks on lawns.

“The guy, at least not while he was driving through the neighborhood or the park, didn’t hit any trees or any equipment or anything as far as I could see. So he was driving reckless and careful at the same time,” Walbrun said.

Police haven’t said what Peschke’s motive was for taking the skid steer for a ride. Before announcing the charges they did tell Action 2 News he was taken to a hospital for “impairment.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.