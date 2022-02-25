Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the invasion of Ukraine is underway by Russian forces, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is sharing Friday how people can donate credibly to relief organizations.

The BBB cautioned donors to check if a relief organization already has a presence in Ukraine, as not all groups are already in position to provide quick relief.

While drives may be set up locally to support those in Ukraine, the BBB reminded residents that it may be impractical timing-wise to deliver food and clothing donations overseas. Disaster relief organizations that are experienced and already in the country will be better equipped to deliver items as soon as possible and avoid duplication in efforts.

For those considering crowdfunding, the BBB said that it is safest to give to someone you know personally and trust. The donor should also check the platform’s policies and distribution of the collected funds. Consider checking Give.org, the BBB continued, if the crowdfunding request is from a charity.

The BBB also stated that claims like “100% will be spent on relief” are likely exaggerations, noting charities have fundraising and administrative costs. Even a credit card donation will have a processing fee, the agency pointed out.

The BBB listed these nationally-soliciting charities that are also BBB Accredited. All are raising funds for assistance efforts in Ukraine or preparing for needs that could arise if a conflict results in displacement.

To check if a charity meets the BBB’s standards, you can check on their Charity Accountability list.

