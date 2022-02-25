A look at how sanctions work

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Russia is facing more U.S. sanctions.

President Joe Biden announced a new sanctions package Thursday targeting Russian banks as well as restrictions on the country importing some U.S. goods.

“Putin has violated international law invading a sovereign and democratic nation that wants peace and independence,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, said.

She spoke Thursday before Biden announced the latest sanctions, saying she wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to feel pain.

“I think we have to get Putin and his oligarchs where it hurts,” Baldwin said.

UW-Eau Claire assistant professor of political science Damir Kovacevic said sanctions are a way of intervening in a conflict without using bombs or guns.

“Sanctions are commercial and financial penalties,” he said. “So sanctions sit somewhere in between diplomacy and warfare. And so they’re actually a very government common tool from western governments and countries all around. It’s a form of interventionism but it’s a low-cost form of interventionism.”

Kovacevic said the goal is usually to coerce policy or regime change. The U.S. and its allies are seeking a policy change. They want Russia to leave Ukraine.

“Sanctions can be wide ranging, we can call those comprehensive sanctions or embargos, total sanctions, but often they’re targeted,” he said. “Comprehensive sanctions can be quite, you know, demoralizing, you know, to citizens of a country.”

Kovacevic said Thursday’s sanctions are considered targeted but the penalties may not be enough.

“Sanctions, as a track record, have a mixed track record and, in fact, a kind of underwhelming track record. I mean, the statistics on sanctions, somewhere between 5 to 30 percent of sanctions will have the effect of the specific goal,” he said.

He said the U.S. imposing these sanctions with allies does make them more likely to succeed.

Other members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation weighed in on the crisis.

“Now is the time for the United States and our allies to stand united in condemning Putin’s unjustified actions towards Ukraine and hold Russia accountable,” Democratic Rep. Ron Kind said.

“Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom loving people in this moment of extreme peril,” Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said.

