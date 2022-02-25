Advertisement

Mask changes for Altoona beginning Friday

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Thursday evening the Altoona City Council voted to make masks optional in City facilities.

According to a social post by the City of Altoona, beginning Feb 25. masks are strongly encouraged, but not required within City facilities.

The City of Altoona includes in their social post that soon public meetings will transition from virtual to in-person.

