DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - This year, February 19th through the 26th is National Future Farmers of America Week.

As part of National FFA Week, Durand High School’s chapter had a bring your tractor to school day on Friday.

“I am fortunate here in Durand where we are very agriculturally based so I have a lot of students in FFA,” Durand High School FFA advisor Kenzie Brantner said.

Brantner says one thing that is so great about the organization is you do not necessarily have to be into agriculture to join.

“It’s all about leadership, getting yourself out there, learning how to be an overall, well-rounded, student and person,” Brantner said. “It really helps you a lot to get involved and just get yourself ready for the real-world and adult life.”

Brantner believes what FFA really has to offer is preparing students for the workforce.

“You don’t have to go to a four-your college,” Brantner said. “You can get yourself ready and get out there and work in whatever trade you want.”

Ben Styer is the 2021-2022 Wisconsin State FFA President.

“FFA is the future of agriculture,” Styer said.

Styer says just like many other things, FFA took a hit from the pandemic, but the 2020-2021′s FFA theme was “unstoppable.”

“Our state theme was unstoppable,” Styer said. “Members really did embody that.”

Styer says the organization found ways to still provide opportunities for members and this year’s theme is “The Time is Now.”

“Students that are in the organization right now are definitely the next generation that will be producing our food, fuel, and fiber,” Styer said. “It is so important that we have these young people interested in agriculture, learning about leadership, and all the great things that this organization can teach because regardless of what the world is like right now, we know that agriculture is necessary and that it will continue to be necessary in the future.”

Styer says FFA is a determined organization.

“So, throughout OCVID and going into the future, it’s definitely a good thing that FFA has continued to persevere,” Styer said.

As Styer says, FFA is the future of agriculture.

Styer says National FFA week is a great way to recognize all that the organization and its member do.

He also says the activities different chapters do during the week can boost morale give students a sense of pride.

To learn more about FFA in Wisconsin, click here.

