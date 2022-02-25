National Potato Lovers Month
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe perfect for National Potato Lovers Month and American Heart Month.
Roasted Cauliflower Potato Curry Soup:
2 tsp ground coriander
2 tsp ground cumin
1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon
1 ½ tsp ground turmeric
1 ¼ tsp salt
¾ tsp ground pepper
⅛ tsp cayenne pepper
1 small head cauliflower cut into small florets (about 6 cups)
2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil divided
1 large onion chopped
1 cup diced carrots
3 large cloves garlic minced
1 ½ tsp grated fresh ginger
1 fresh red chile pepper, such as serrano or jalapeno minced, plus more for garnish
1 14-oz can no-salt-added tomato sauce
4 cups low sodium vegetable broth
3 cups diced peeled russet potatoes (1/2-inch)
3 cups diced peeled sweet potatoes (1/2-inch)
2 tsp lime zest
2 Tbsp lime juice
1 14-oz can coconut milk
Fresh cilantro chopped for garnish
Instructions
1.Preheat oven to 450°F.
2.Combine coriander, cumin, cinnamon, turmeric, salt, pepper and cayenne in a small bowl. Toss cauliflower with 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl, sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the spice mixture and toss again. Spread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast the cauliflower until the edges are browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Set aside.
3.Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and carrot and cook, stirring often, until starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking, stirring often, until the onion is soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, chile and the remaining spice mixture. Cook, stirring for 1 minute more.
4.Stir in tomato sauce, scraping up any browned bits, and simmer for 1 minute. Add broth, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lime zest and juice. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, partially covered and stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 35 to 40 minutes.
5.Stir in coconut milk
