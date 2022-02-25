Town of Campbell leaders react to proposed PFAS regulations

CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - Leaders in the Town of Campbell are voicing frustration over a decision from the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

This October will mark two years since Campbell residents were alerted to possible PFAS contamination in the community’s wells.

In all, the chemicals have been found in more than 50 sites across the state, including Eau Claire, Peshtigo, Wausau, and others.

The Wisconsin DNR has been working to create water standards since 2019 to limit the spread of PFAS, and its recommendations went before the Natural Resources Board this week.

After a meeting lasting more than seven hours, the board voted to set municipal and surface water standards at 70 parts per trillion (ppt), despite the DNR suggesting a 20 ppt threshold for PFAS chemicals.

However, groundwater was left unregulated after a 3-3 vote from the board.

Town of Campbell Supervisor Lee Donahue says there was dismay from the community following the board’s indecision.

“We just lost three years of work, and that was a tremendous investment that taxpayers lost,” Donahue expressed. “They lost all of the pay for all of the people who worked for the DNR, and the DHS, and all of these other governmental organizations to compile the information, to do the public listening sessions, to collect all of the letters and all of the public input.”

“That all just got thrown out of the window, and all that money that all the residents invested just evaporated, and now we’ve got to start that process over again,” Donahue continued.

Under the rules set by the board, a municipal well that registers more than 70 ppt of PFAS chemicals would be required to take action, such as drilling a new well or implementing a treatment system.

Routine monitoring of water systems would also be required, and there would also be a consistent method of water testing.

The standards approved by the Natural Resources Board won’t take full effect until consideration from the Legislature and Governor Evers.

The Environmental Protection Agency does not set standards for groundwater, as those determinations must come from state governments.

Sen. Brad Pfaff (D - Onalaska) released the following statement on the board’s decision:

“The inaction of the Natural Resources Board to put in place meaningful, science-backed PFAS standards is extremely disappointing. People should be able to turn on their tap and drink clean water. Unfortunately, far too many residents in the Town of Campbell are not able to do this. The NRB Board stood up for special interests instead of the people of Wisconsin.

“The good news is we can still address the problem this legislative session with the passage of the CLEAR Act. This legislation would address PFAS contamination in the Town of Campbell and across the state. There is no excuse for the legislature to wrap up its work without passing this vital legislation to protect clean drinking water.

“I will continue working for the hardworking families in Western Wisconsin that are unfortunately impacted by PFAS contamination.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.