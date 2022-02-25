Advertisement

Wisconsin prisons to allow in-person visits again

Department of Corrections officials said Friday that they will reopen their facilities to...
Department of Corrections officials said Friday that they will reopen their facilities to visitors starting Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prisons will allow in-person visits again beginning next week as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Department of Corrections officials said Friday that they will reopen their facilities to visitors starting Tuesday. The prison system initially closed its doors to visitors in March 2020 as the pandemic was taking hold. The DOC reopened to visits in July 2021 but closed them down again this past December amid the omicron surge. Department officials said that as of Thursday there were 77 active COVID-19 infections among prisoners and 22 employees with active cases across the department. They added that 83% of prisoners have completed their initial round of vaccinations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The semi truck slid through the median, went through a guardrail, and down hitting the bridge...
Crews working to remove semi after crash in Eau Claire County
Flambeau students protesting the removal of the district's 6-12 principal during their walkout...
Flambeau students stage walkout in support of principal
He was found guilty of possession of child pornography lifetime supervision of serious sex...
Eau Claire man found guilty of possessing child pornography
Justin Reilley
Man arrested for stealing from residents at assisted living facility while employed
Anthony Gonzalez
Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire

Latest News

SportScene 13 2/25/2022 PART 2
SportScene 13 2/25/2022 PART 1
SportScene 13 2/25/2022 PART 1
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/25/2022 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/25/2022 10 p.m.
bias
"The Bias Inside Us" Exhibit Comes to Eau Claire
"The Bias Inside Us" exhibit
“The Bias Inside Us” exhibit comes to Eau Claire