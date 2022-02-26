Altoona hosts inaugural ‘Jelly Bean Hill Challenge’ sledding competition

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Sledders took to Jelly Bean Hill Saturday for Altoona’s inaugural “Jelly Bean Hill Challenge.”

The free competition is an obstacle-style race in which participants run up and then sled down Jelly Bean Hill.

Altoona Assistant City Administrator Roy Atkinson said the event is part of the Chippewa Valley’s push to hold events getting more people outside enjoying winter.

“It really is super rewarding to put on an event like this and get people out here enjoying everything that’s beautiful with Wisconsin weather,” he said. “So this, it was just great. Beautiful day, super rewarding and hopefully everyone comes out here next year for the event as well.”

Competitors were divided by age group.

Winners received a free sled, winter hat and jelly beans.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.