“The Bias Inside Us” exhibit comes to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian is coming to the Pablo Center in Eau Claire for the month of March.

“The Bias Inside Us” is a community engagement project aiming to raise awareness about the social science and psychology of implicit bias, the impact of this bias and what people can do about it. UW-Eau Clare librarian Robin Miller says it’s all about learning.

“The exhibit experience gives people the opportunity to learn not only how the brain works, and what tricks our brain can play on us, but also what the impact of implicit bias can be on our relationships with other people and the consequences of implicit bias,” said Miller.

The exhibit is free and open to public at the Pablo Center. However, guests must reserve a ticket for entry. Registration opens on a week-by-week schedule. Tickets become available on Fridays for the following week. Click HERE to reserve a ticket.

