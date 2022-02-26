Flambeau students stage walkout in support of principal

RUSK Co. , Wis. (WEAU) - Flambeau students walked out of class Friday morning protesting a decision by the school board to remove the 6-12 principal.

They rallied outside the school to support Craig Cahoon.

The board voted Tuesday not to remove his contract following this school year. Students said Wednesday he was told to leave school property. He is currently on administrative leave.

“I’m really upset because the board is not taking us students into account,” Flambeau senior Kenzie Scott said.

She helped organize the walkout.

“He had a come-back for every single thing they were accusing him of but every board member was completely ignoring what he was saying,” Scott said. “They would barely meet his eyes. Only one board member, I believe, would even pay attention and take what he was saying into account.”

Fellow walkout organizer and Flambeau senior Emmalee Nelson said board members cited things like having the school’s clocks be slightly off and not having now shoveled in front of the building.

“Just petty, petty, petty reasons,” she said.

Both Scott and Nelson believe Cahoon lost his job for a different reason.

In 2021, school board President Julie Hauser and District Administrator Erica Schley were charged with felony misconduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Erica Schley’s husband Jeffrey Schley tried to get a PE teacher to improve their kid’s grade. After the teacher refused and alerted board members to the situation, Hauser failed to act and schedule a special meeting required by law.

Scott thinks Cahoon was removed as retaliation for cooperating with police.

“He refused to cover up,” Scott said. “He cooperated with the police when they asked him questions about Mrs. Schley and Mrs. Hauser and he wouldn’t lie for them.”

Scott claims Erica Schley started complete evaluations of Cahoon, which she had never done before.

Nelson said the district also brought in an outside consultant to review Cahoon.

“It just made me angry because it’s not right,” she said. “I don’t see it as fair to get rid of someone who is just trying to do their job.”

Nelson said she’s embarrassed by the entire situation.

“There’s so many things broken in this school and nothing has been done, nothing,” she said.

Cahoon declined an interview request but did say he was humbled by the show of support.

Schley also declined an interview request. She did release a statement on behalf of the district.

“The district supports our students’ rights to peacefully demonstrate and express their beliefs. Procedures were pre-arranged in order to allow students to participate, if they wished, in a safe and secure manner,” the statement said.

