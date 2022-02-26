Advertisement

In a major shift, Germany will send weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.(Source: Office of the President of Ukraine/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
VIENNA (AP) - In a significant shift, the German government said Saturday it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine and supports some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia.

Germany’s chancellery announced Saturday evening that it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine “as quickly as possible.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said “The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order.”

In addition, Germany is allowing the Netherlands to ship 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the move, praising Scholz on Twitter.

