Masks to be optional for most Wisconsin state employees starting March 1

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wearing masks will be optional for most Wisconsin state employees starting on March 1, according to guidance updated Friday by the Department of Administration.

The new guidance states employees and others not experiencing symptoms of illness may wear masks, but are not required to when inside state facilities.

Those who work for the Departments of Corrections, Health Services and Veteran’s Affairs will continue to be required to wear masks, along with those who work in congregate care facilities, until at least April 1.

The DOA also modified its COVID-19 employee testing program, noting it will be suspended on March 13 for all executive branch employees.

The agency cited the decline in new COVID-19 cases in the community and low test positivity rates for the change in policy.

Around 77% of Wisconsin state employees have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, the DOA added.

Requirements around COVID-19 isolation, quarantine and vaccination reporting are still in place and remain unchanged.

