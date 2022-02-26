Theft and burglary suspect in custody, about $400 in quarters recovered

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have arrested a man they suspect to have been involved in multiple thefts and burglaries.

According to a release by the Augusta Police Department, on Feb. 20 Eau Claire County law enforcement was informed of the Osseo Police Department investigating multiple thefts and burglaries in Trempealeau County. Information of the vehicle and suspect was provided to Eau Claire County law enforcement agencies.

The release by the Augusta Police Department says on Feb. 22 an Augusta officer saw a vehicle and a suspect that matched the information provided. The vehicle had been parked in the Express Mart parking lot, located on West Lincoln Street, with the vehicle not having its headlights on. The officer made contact with the driver and identified the driver as 34-year-old Kyle Morgan.

Augusta Police Department says in their release an Osseo officer responded to the scene and Morgan was arrested for recommended charges of burglary and bail jumping in relation to active cases. Morgan is a suspect in multiple theft cases in the La Crosse area. He has been given recommended charges since.

Osseo Police Department K9 Kimber searched the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia and open alcohol containers were found. A coin bag was also found, containing about $400 in quarters. It is suspected to be from the area thefts and burglaries.

Morgan will have a Court appearance April 20.

