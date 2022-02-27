EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday morning community members gathered for a hot and ready breakfast to support a good cause.

The smell of pancakes and syrup filled the room of the Pleasant Valley Town Hall for the 19th annual Sarah Nelson Memorial Pancake Breakfast.

“she was my sister, and she was a very active 4H member, and she also a cancer survivor,” Katie Nelson said. “So, she put together a challenge for the older youth council to do a Relay For Life team because that was really near and dear to heart and then after she passed away, the older youth council decided to do Sara’s team in memory of her and in honor.”

Sarah passed away in 2003 at the age of 17 from a car accident.

Since then, and in her memory, the fundraiser has donated over $55,000 dollars to Sarah’s Relay For Life team.

However, Katie says this year’s funds will be donated closer to home.

“We are donating the money to Joshua’s Camp, which helps families that have kids under the age of 17 that have cancer, and then some of the proceeds will back to the 4H kids that are helping us today,” Katie said.

Beth Berger is a part of 4H and in the Older Youth Council, just like Sarah was.

“It feels great to be able to do something that helps my community, especially in memory of a former 4H member,” Beth said.

Beth has been helping out with the breakfast for the past four years.

“I think it’s just a great event and it’s fun to come out and spend time with my fellow 4H members and meet all the people coming through from the community and it’s for a great cause,” Beth said.

Katie says her family never expected the fundraiser to take off like it has.

“Obviously last year we couldn’t do that,” Katie said. “We had an online fundraiser and it was a big success but it’s nice to be able to get everybody back together.”

Katie says it felt good to be able to see everyone in person, enjoying Sarah’s favorite food and enjoying each other’s company.

