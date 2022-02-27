Advertisement

Black River Falls man arrested on suspicion of 8th OWI Saturday

The 55-year-old man was taken to the Jackson County Jail Saturday evening.
(KCTV5 News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls man is in custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said 55-year-old John Whitewater was arrested Saturday at 9:18 p.m. on the I-94 exit ramp from Highway 12 on the north side of Black River Falls.

A State Patrol trooper stopped Whitewater’s vehicle for an equipment issue. During the stop, a field sobriety test was done and Whitewater was taken in on suspicion of OWI, 8th offense. After being taken to the hospital for a blood test, Whitewater was taken to the Jackson County Jail in Black River Falls to await formal charges from the DA’s office in Jackson County.

