Colfax man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Colfax man is in custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said 45-year-old Steven Zachman was arrested Sunday at 2:07 a.m. on Highway 12 at Losan Avenue on the north side of Eau Claire, or near Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Energy Education Center.

A State Patrol trooper stopped Zachman’s vehicle for speeding. During the stop, a field sobriety test was done and Whitewater was taken in on suspicion of OWI-6th offense, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being taken to the hospital for a blood test, Zachman was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail to await formal charges from the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.