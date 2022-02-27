No one hurt after fire destroys 5 semis in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) [4:30 p.m.] - Five semitrailers are destroyed due to a fire Sunday morning on the north side of Tomah.

The Tomah Fire Department said that their crews went to a fire at Holland Trucking on Sunday at 9:39 a.m.

Crews arrived to find two of the semitrailers completely engulfed in flames and several others on fire due to the heat. Once the fire had been knocked down, the Fire Department said five of the trucks are considered a total loss while a sixth one was heavily damaged. There were no injuries due to the fire, which took 19 firefighters nearly two hours to put out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting the Tomah Fire Department on the scene were the Tomah Police Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Monroe County Emergency Management and Monroe County 911 Communication Center.

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) [12:00 p.m.] - No one is hurt after several vehicles were damaged by a fire in Tomah Sunday morning.

The Tomah Police Department posted on Facebook Sunday at 9:55 a.m. to avoid the area of Holland Street and Holland Trucking due to a vehicle fire.

The Police Department followed up with a post at 11:17 a.m. saying no one was hurt by the fire, which was still being worked on by the Tomah Fire Department.

In two photos released by the Tomah Police Department, at least three semitrailers appear to destroyed with visible damage to at least one nearby trailer. Holland Trucking is located on the north side of Tomah near the intersections of Highway 21 with both Highway 12 and Interstate 94.

Damage to several vehicles is shown in photos released by the Tomah Police Department on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, as a fire damaged or destroyed semitrailers. (Tomah Police Department)

No other information was immediately available from the Tomah Police Department or Tomah Fire Department.

