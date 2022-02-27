The search continues for missing UW-La Crosse student

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - 25-year-old UW-La Crosse student Hamud Faal has been missing since Monday.

“The La Crosse police had a search on Wednesday and the family was unfortunately unable to make it and asked if we would create one for today,” UWL Dean of Students Kara Ostlund said.

On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers showed up to help in another search that was organized by Faal’s family, law enforcement, and UWL.

“I know his family is here right now and they are very ecstatic about the turnout,” Ostlund said. “We do know that he was last seen on riverside so we are walking from Riverside to 6th street.”

Organizers were looking for approximately 170 people to help canvass over 30 quadrants. The number of people that actually showed up exceeded that.

“I honestly wasn’t expecting they’d have enough,” search party volunteer Phillip Davies, said. “I thought well I should probably go to that because they may struggle to get 170 people, I don’t know, but I was proved wrong and people have stepped up and that’s a great indicator of human nature.”

There were searchers from La Crosse and other parts of Wisconsin.

For many like Davies, they didn’t know Faal personally.

“I don’t think it makes any difference if I’m from La Crosse or not,” Davies said.

That didn’t stop those who just wanted help.

“If a human being requires your assistance, I don’t see any reason why you can’t put yourself out to go and do it,” Davies said. “It’s not as if I’ve traveled over 100 miles and a lot of people I guess have come from Madison, I’ve come just 10 miles north of here.”

Ostlund says once you come to UWL, you’re like family.

“This is showing it, it’s not just words,” Ostlund said. “The students here, faculty, staff members, they were here on Wednesday for the first search on Wednesday, they’re here again today and it really just brings home that family that we talk about.”

Ostlund says UWL will continue to help Faal’s family and do what they can to bring them closure, whatever that may look like.

Ostlund says if Saturday’s search doesn’t turn up anything, they’re not sure whether they will organize another search.

If you live near Riverside Park and have a ring doorbell or any other outside surveillance device, Ostlund urges you to check the footage to see if Faal appears. If he does, she says to contact the La Crosse police department.

