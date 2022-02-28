Advertisement

1 person dead after Sunday crash in Sparta

A second person inside the vehicle was seriously injured in the crash.
One person died and one person was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 27,...
One person died and one person was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Sparta, Wis.(Sparta Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Sparta Sunday.

According to a release by the Sparta Police Department, 67-year-old Mary Slonka of rural Sparta died after the vehicle she was in crashed Sunday morning. Another person in the vehicle, 67-year-old Timothy Slonka, also of rural Sparta, was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police arrived on the scene of the crash, which happened on Highway 16/Wisconsin Street at the intersection with Aspen Boulevard on the west side of Sparta, at 10:40 a.m. Sunday. First responders said a vehicle was on fire with two people inside and saw bystanders working to pull the two people inside out of the car before it caught completely on fire. A fire hydrant near the crash was sheared off and found inside of a nearby vacant building.

The crash is under investigation by the Sparta Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Assisting with the crash were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Area Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit, Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Area Fire, Sparta Public Works, Gundersen Air, Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

***PRESS RELEASE*** On 02-27-22 at approximately 10:40 am Sparta Police were called to Wisconsin St (State Highway 16)...

Posted by Sparta Police Department on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colfax man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI Sunday
Damage to several vehicles is shown in photos released by the Tomah Police Department on...
No one hurt after fire destroys 5 semis in Tomah
Somerset football coach Bruce Larson has passed away.
Legendary Somerset football coach Bruce Larson dies
Black River Falls man arrested on suspicion of 8th OWI Saturday
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

The CDC no longer requires masks to be worn on school-owned transportation.
Chippewa Falls schools go mask-optional on buses, vans
Child care
New Grant Could Help Pay For Child Care
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (2/28/22)
(L-R) Tommy Thompson & UW La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Tommy Thompson touring the state amid final days as interim UW System President