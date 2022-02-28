EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Aiden Pickard for the Sunshine Award. Aiden is eleven years old. On Monday, he spent his own money to buy 60 roses to pass out to random people “to make them happy.” He brought cheer to so many people that day and every day, which in turn brings him joy. He is a remarkable young man who will go out of his way to help others. I am so very proud to call him my grandson.

Rosemary Conder

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.